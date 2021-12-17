Morakniv Kansbol GET IT

You can spend a lot of money on a custom-made bushcraft knife… or, you can spend a modest amount on an outdoor blade you’ll actually use. Morakniv, which has been making knives in Sweden since 1891, has always fallen into the second category, and it continues the tradition of affordability and functionality with the Kansbol.

This stainless steel slicer features a 4.3-inch blade with an edge-holding Scandinavian grind. At 2.5mm, the blade is a tad thinner than most bushcraft knives, giving it a bit of flex that makes it easier to produce shaving for fire-starting—and less of a mess when slicing cheese or salami. A partial tang extends from the blade into the handle making the Kansbol robust enough for most bushcraft applications. The plastic sheath that comes with the Kansbol is utilitarian but far more secure than most leather holsters. Ditto for the rubberized handle; it’s grippier than wood, with a warm feel and ultimate durability.

It’s easy to see why Morakniv has developed a cult-like following among outdoor enthusiasts; the Kansbol would be a great deal at double the price. It’s a serviceable everyday carry you won’t be afraid to use.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$39.99, industrialrev.com]

