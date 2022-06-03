Mountain Hardwear Kor AirShell Hoody GET IT

There’s a joke in the Canadian Rockies that whatever jacket your wearing is the wrong one. This is because of the rather unpredictable weather that likes to make a mockery of your objectives. Yet, there just might be a “right jacket” for the fickle Rockies spring/summer. Enter the Mountain Hardwear Kor AirShell Hoody. The Kor AirShell Hoody is a surprisingly warm, lightweight jacket, and a surprisingly breathable insulated jacket.

Made with Pertex® Quantum Air 20D Stretch Ripstop fabric, the minimal exterior feels like paper but has been reliably durable while climbing. The inside air fabric is a mesh with some mapped fleece areas that makes for a perfect combo to keep you warm in the wind and while not over-heating. The Kor AirShell Hoody has subtle feeling fit that is relaxed and comfortable. There are four zipper pockets—two chest, two hand. The Kor AirShell weighs 11.3 oz and can pack down very small however, we have found no use for stowing away this jacket, because we simply haven’t taken it off.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$130; mountainhardwear.com]

