Mous Limitless 2.0 Case

For the past decade, whenever I got a new iPhone, the first thing I did was buy a protective case. I started with an Otterbox, then switched to LifeProof, and always relished entertaining friends by casually chucking my phone into the air and watching their faces as it slammed onto the pavement. Then I’d casually stroll over and pick it up unscathed. But whenever I freed my phone from its plastic and rubber suit of armour, I was always amazed at how light (and beautiful) the original device was. I’d even use it unprotected (the horror!) when I would go to a fancy event. Then I heard about Mous. The London-based company has created an impact-absorbing material they call AiroShock, which keeps the phone safe from being dropped even at ridiculous heights (check out the proof on YouTube) all the while keeping the phone’s profile as slim as possible. The real walnut backing I got feels amazing to hold, and the cases also come in bamboo, leather, shell, and aramid carbon fiber. Finally, a durable exoskeleton with elegance in one package. — Ambrose Martos, Research Editor

[from $49.99; mous.co]

