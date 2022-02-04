MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Tent GET IT

Other tents have come and gone, but the MSR Hubba Hubba has stood the test of time earning its cred as a classic go-to shelter for three-season backcountry adventures. MSR’s latest iteration of the tent, retains the same symmetrical floor shape that offers a reasonable 29 square feet of wiggle room in the two-person model, yet shaves 10 ounces of weight. The tent has somewhat less mesh in the body than the previous version, making it feel less drafty in the shoulder seasons, with panels in the head, foot and ceiling area maintaining adequate ventilation.

Composite Easton Syclone poles are another huge weight-saving upgrade that doesn’t compromise the Hubba Hubba strength. One of my favorite changes is the tan-colored fly, which has a retro look and casts a warm aura in the tent’s interior. I love the sub-three pound, two-person model for solo expeditions and summer trips with a close partner. Simply put, you can’t go wrong with this tent.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$479.95, msrgear.com]

