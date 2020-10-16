Mustang Survival Khimera Dual Flotation PFD GET IT

This PFD doesn’t feel like one, and fits more like a hydration vest than a bulky life vest. We’ve been using it for months now while SUPing and kayaking, and it’s very comfortable. The thinner build means your upper body movement isn’t restricted as you paddle and you can nestle into the kayak seat with more support without a back bulge in the way. Thin? Sure, but that doesn’t mean it won’t save your life. It has enough buoyancy (7.5 pounds) to lend a hand and keep you floating when you voluntarily want to get into the water: think cannonball off the SUP deck.

But if things get serious, yank the chunky, hard-to-miss-even-in-a-panic pull-cord and it triggers a CO2 cylinder that adds another 13 pounds, inflating in the chest and behind your neck. That will keep you safe while you get back onto your SUP or boat. A center pocket has a hook and loop seal to keep things like your (waterproof) phone handy.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$200; mustangsurvival.com]

