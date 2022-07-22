MXXY Dual-Chamber Hydration Pack GET IT

Summer is in full swing, which means the temps all over the country are heating up. And while many people embrace the hot, sunny days for their outdoor excursions, there’s one thing that many people often overlook: staying hydrated. This is where a high-quality hydration pack comes in to (literally) save you while you’re getting after it outdoors. That being said, the dual-chamber Hydration Pack from MXXY is one of the finest hydration packs on the market right now.

First off, it’s the “World’s First Dual-Chamber Hydration System.” What does that mean exactly? It boasts two reservoirs—one larger and one smaller—to accommodate not only your H2O, but also a separate resovoir for your electrolytes, caffeine, and any other supplements you might need for a full day outdoors. Utilizing a nifty magnetic quick-release “hydration dial” on the front strap, you can toggle between five different dilution settings, so you get that perfect mix (or full separation) of water and nutrition.

Right out of the package, this pack is military-grade and built like a tank, with heavy duty seams, zippers, and magnetic quick-release function. It features an ultra-comfy microfiber neck liner, as well as a handy microfiber essentials pocket for your smaler items like your keys, phone, and wallet. This pack feels so solid on your back without feeling overly cumbersome like a traditional backpacking pack would feel. It’s the perfect blend between ultra-compact hydration pack, and multi-purpose day pack.

Wearing this thing all day on the trail, we had no complaints at all when it came to comfort. We even took this on a full-day mountain bike excursion, and it handled the task tremendously. This is the ultimate customizable hydration solution for outdoor athletes of all types. It’ll serve you well and keep you hydrated for hundreds of adventures… it’s built that well. This is the next piece of outdoor gear you need in your kit this summer.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199; mxxyoutdoor.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!