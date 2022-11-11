Mystery Ranch Superset 30 GET IT

Finally, for commuters and fitness minded folks, there is a backpack that doubles as a duffle (or perhaps a duffle that doubles as a backpack?) This was created by an employee at Mystery Ranch when he decided there wasn’t a great commuter bag that fit the needs of those dedicated to their other pursuits. And so, he spent his free time on this new bag, which became the Superset.

At 30 liters, this isn’t really a weekend bag. It could be used as an overnighter, but for the daily uses of a healthy working person, it’s ideal. Think morning trail run, yoga class or climbing gym on your way to work.

There are two problems with traditional duffels and backpacks. The first is that it’s something of a “black hole,” where all your stuff is safe in one compartment, but you are constantly fishing into the darkness to find it. The second is that it’s gross to toss your wet bike gear or sweaty yoga pants into the same compartment as your laptop and sweater. This is the bag for activity-shower-work.

The Superset has a giant vertical zipper and the inner pockets are see-through plastic—you can find your phone because you can see your phone—complete with laptop sleeve. So you can always find your energy bar or bottle of shampoo.

It also opens from either end, with a whole other array of storage, a huge help in packing and then finding gear. There’s also a separate compartment in the bottom for your stinky clothes or muddy sneakers. It’s made with 1000D CORDURA® fabric and 200D Nylon liner because a bag you use every day goes through some wear and tear. This is a pack that delivers where others fall short—extra retention on the water bottle sleeve, a little outdoor tech to your commute with bungee straps to carry a yoga mat or a sweatshirt, and whole lot of usefulness all around.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$165; mysteryranch.com]

