namuk Youth Outdoor Gear

As a father, there aren’t many things I find more joy in than adventuring with my kids. From camping and hiking to surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding, all of my favorite activities are exponentially more fun when I get to share them with my kiddos. And as a newbie to the whole mountain biking world, I couldn’t have been more stoked when my 9-year-old son expressed interest in joining me on the trail. Once I got him a decent used bike, it was time to outfit the little man with some legit apparel and safety gear. This was when I discovered namuk. This is such a rad brand that caters exclusively to adventure kids, and builds products that are top-quality at very reasonable prices—and they simply look so damn-cool.

When it comes to MTB apparel, we got our kids decked out in the Scrab bike shorts, and the Daft Merino bike shirt. The shorts are built as rugged and capable as any bike shorts we’ve ever worn, they stretch in all the right spots, they move wherever the kids need them to, and with their 50-percent cotton blend, are ultra-comfy for an all-morning ride. (No complaints whatsoever form our little guy). They feature reflective details for riding after dark, and they have multiple pockets for small things like tools, house key, and even a lollipop or two.

The Daft Merino shirt is lightweight, soft, stretchy, and ultra-breathable. Built from premium, mulesing-free, very fine Merino wool, this shirt is not only capable and functional, but also as comfortable as any cycling shirt we’ve ever gotten our hands on. It comes in several rad colorways to add that extra ‘cool’ factor that we all know is top of the priority list. BONUS: It also features a small zipper pocket for more lollipops.

We also got our kids into the Eon backpack 14L to further keep their miscellaneous gear securely tucked away (water, snacks, extra socks, etc). This backapack is simple, yet packs a huge punch when it comes to storage and comfort. It’s complety waterproof with a rolltop opening, features a nice side pocket for a water bottle, and with several other thoughtful details, this pack simply works. It’s designed for kids, so nothing is overly complicated (and that’s the whole point). We use this for everything from bike rides, to day hikes, to beach trips, to summer camp. This is the best kids pack we’ve ever seen.

The brand also makes jackets, vests, ski gear, helmets, the list goes on. Their website is a one-stop-shop for all things adventure kids need.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[Prices vary; us.namuk.com]

