Nathan Essential 9" Shorts

Did you know that Nathan makes running apparel? Well, as of this week, they officially do… and it’s some of the best we’ve tried in a long time. Specifically, their all-new Men’s Essential 9” Shorts. These are some of the most versatile shorts we’ve ever tested.

They sit just above the knee, so they’re as good on trips to the grocery store, as they are hikes in the hills and lounging on the couch. They’re designed so wonderfully that they neither look too leisurely nor active. They walk that fine line of “built for everything.” Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and ultra-stretchy material, the Essential Shorts are as comfortable as they are capable and durable. They feature a “stay-put” waistband, several pockets for your everyday items, as well as reflective accents if you’re getting after it well past sundown.

Simply put: These shorts should be in your active/leisure/everyday kit. And brand-new to the tried-and-true Nathan lineup, they’re certainly worth looking into. Not to mention the rest of the new apparel line which includes running shorts, performance T-shirts, joggers, jackets, and so much more. See the whole collection at NathanSports.com.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$55; nathansports.com]

