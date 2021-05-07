Nathan Men’s Tour Jacket GET IT

When it comes to dressing for outdoor excursions this time of year, a midweight, weatherproof jacket is a must-have for any guy during spring and summer adventures. With that in mind, the team at Nathan’s have introduced their take on this type of outerwear with their Men’s Tour Jacket.

It feels slightly lighter weight than many jackets we’ve tried in this class (but we say that in a very good way). It breathes so wonderfully with its back ventilation, and its weatherproof capability is built for rain, wind, and even frost. It has a really nice stretch to the material which accommodates all types of mobility, and its offering when it comes to pockets will handle whatever EDC you may have (e.g. phone, wallet, keys, and so much more).

This jacket can go from the walking trail, to the beachside campfire, to the pub up the street, and everywhere in between. It just might be the only jacket you need for this time of year. Light, capable, breathable, and (lest we forget) very nice looking. It has more of a tailored fit than other jackets we’ve tried on. We’ll certainly have this in our activewear lineup this season, and it’ll be in our casual outing arsenal, as well.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$125; nathansports.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!