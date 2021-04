Neato D8 Get It

The newly launched Neato D8 is a beast at navigating corners, furniture, and rugs as it cleans floors. You can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s robotic vacuums. They can be controlled via Amazon Echo, Google Home, smartphones, and more. Gift it or own it, this is a great addition to any household. — Perri O. Blumberg, contributing editor

[from $300; neatorobotics.com]

