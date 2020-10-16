Nedrelow Wool Felt Desk Mat GET IT

If you’re working from home these days, it usually means logging long hours on a hard desk surface, like wood or glass. We’ve found a way to soften your desk setup while adding some style. Far from a stiff executive desk mat, the Nedrelow Wool Felt Desk Mat is about the thickness of two pennies and made from Merino fiber imported from Germany and manufactured in Brooklyn. There are two sizes, and we’ve been using the larger one (25×37-inches) on our 30 x 60-inch desktop, where it’s perfect to host a monitor, keyboard, and provide a smooth pad for the optical mouse. The wool is comfy and in the dark charcoal gray color can help unify the look of dissimilar desk peripherals. While the mat offers a great writing surface, it also acts as a giant coaster so you can set your morning coffee anywhere. While the wool itself looks a bit rough and textured, the mat’s edges are crisp and clean. – Sal Vaglica

[$90; nedrelow.com]

