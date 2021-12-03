Nemo Disco Down Sleeping Bag GET IT

It’s true that spending a night under the stars is about roughing it. But we’d argue that it’s smart to take reasonable measures that ensure a solid night’s sleep. Looking a day of hiking or bikepacking in the face after an evening of tossing and turning is no one’s idea of fun. As side sleepers, we were curious about the purpose-built Nemo Disco bag, which comes in a 15- or 30-degree option and a few sizes.

The build proves its worth on a chilly fall overnight bikepacking trip near coastal Rhode Island where we had to set up camp before rainfall. The shape—what Nemo calls a classic spoon—is right in the middle of the brand’s Venn diagram of roominess. It’s not as narrow as an ultralight spoon, but not as plush or hefty as the relaxed spoon either. The classic spoon keeps things spacious enough at the shoulders and the knees in a build that will still squeeze onto your bike. Roomy knees is important for those who like to cram a sweater or puffy between the legs at night. But it’s the two vertical zippers running along the torso, which help you dial in the temperature throughout the night, that will keep you sound asleep.

The zips let you dump body heat while preventing cold from creeping in. Throughout the night you can adjust them a little or rip those zippers down the whole way if things are too toasty under the 650FP hydrophobic down. There are nice details here that make the bag easy to love, like the tube of down behind the full-length body zipper that makes sure drafts don’t creep in. The zipper itself, what Nemo calls a plow, makes opening and closing a snag-free experience. The 2 pound, 30-degree long version we tested packed down much larger than a standard Nalgene bottle, but we were still able to cram it into our handlebar bag.

What also helped keep us a cozy in a driving rain was the Nemo insulated Quasar 3D sleeping pad ($190) underneath us. It has a slight dip in the middle to keep side sleepers nestled and centered. The 30D ripstop nylon build feels nice against the skin. But we love the filling instructions that are printed right on the pump that comes with it, which is kind of fun to fill as you capture air and force it into the pad. It works very well, allowing us to get cozy before the first drops of rain hit the tent. This pad worked so well, it might be our new go-to pad to bring on AirBnB rentals.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$280; nemoequipment.com]

