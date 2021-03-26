Nexvoo Breeze Face Mask Get It

Raise your hand if you’re sick of running, biking, hiking, or CrossFit-ing in a mask? This transparent mask with a built-in silent micro fan helps on that front, and even though you may feel a bit exposed at first (remember when we could see people’s full faces and not just a sliver of eye real estate?), it will make emoting and connecting with others easier. Even better: This mask is alleged to offer more protection than those coveted N95 masks and includes an embedded UVC light to sanitize your mask and a five-layer filter. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$80; nexvoo.com]

