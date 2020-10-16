Nezium Game Changers

Nezium was born out of pure necessity. There simply hasn’t been a chamois short/bike liner created to match the fit and comfort of premium performance underwear––as well as offering functionality that riders actually use––until they introduced The Game Changer. The fabric is incredibly comfortable and moisture-wicking, while the four-way stretch offers the rider ultimate comfort.

Nezium’s unique features also set them apart from other products on the market. They have integrated an upside down pocket with a velcro flap to offer an easy access storage pocket (under your outer shorts) to ensure your items will not fall out. The pad is moisture-wicking and well-ventilated for extreme comfort, protection, and durability. They’ve also created, for the first time ever, a water bottle holder strap located on the back of the waistbands. Nowadays, riders are shoving their water bottles in the back of the shorts and the Nezium water bottle holder prevents the bottle from falling out.

Each component of these shorts are well-thought-out––the length of the short, width of the waistband, seam line on the back to ensure proper pad location, ABR Compartment, and silicone print on the legs to ensure they stay in place––and when put together, they create a pair of shorts that actually live up to their name: Game Changers. ––Chris Wellhausen

[$69.99; neziumlife.com]

