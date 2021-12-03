NHL x Poler Napsack GET IT

This is the quickest way to be the most popular guy or girl at the tailgate party; it has fun written all over it. Poler came up with the idea of a wearable sleeping bag years ago, a cozy piece for any cool weather outdoor adventure. But now they’ve teamed up with the NHL and created a super-fun piece that supports your favorite team on the ice.

The Napsack itself has two zippers at the shoulders so you can keep your arms in, tight to your body or have them free. The bottom features a cinch so you can actually use it as a sleeping bag. There’s another cinch in the middle, to tighten and wear it around your waist like a jacket, and walk around. It also comes with its own stuff sack. Of course, you can use it for any kind of fire pit party, cookout, concert, or camping. But let’s be honest, this one is best for keeping you warm this winter supporting your team at a home game.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99; poler.com]

