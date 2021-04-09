Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Get It

Runners have laced up iterations of Nike’s Pegasus shoe since the ’80s. It’s been called “the shoe for every runner” and a “workhorse with wings” because it’s a do-everything training shoe, whether you want an easy jog around the neighborhood, a quad-and-lung busting track workout, or an endurance workout. The latest iteration has a roomier toe box (great if Nike kicks tend to run narrow on your feet), a new midfoot webbing system to lend a more custom fit (again, perfect for a variety of foot widths), sandwich mesh to maintain breathability, and added foam on the separated tongue for chafe-free comfort. If you loved the Peg 37, don’t worry; the 38 rocks the same full-length React foam, which amplifies cushioning but cuts weight so you don’t feel bogged down despite the added protection. The Zoom Air unit—a pocket of pressurized air—under the forefoot is still gender-specific for the right amount of oomph on toe-off. Get ’em hot off the press when they’re released to Nike Members April 22 and Nike.com and select retailers April 29. — Brittany Smith, digital deputy editor

[$120; nike.com]

