Nike Wildhorse 7

The latest version of the Wildhorse utilizes trusted Nike running tech and lives up to its reputation as a dependable do-it-all trail shoe. The midsole is made with React foam (the same material used in the Pegasus 38 below) for a cushioned-yet-responsive ride, and the toe box is generously wide and gave my toes plenty of room to splay out while hustling up a steep ridgeline trail.

Although the forefoot is roomy, the mesh upper creates a snug, secure fit at midfoot—ideal for tricky descents, when you don’t want to be sliding around in your shoes—and the large, widely spaced outsole lugs generate excellent traction, too. Comfy enough for mellow trail days and lively enough for faster paces, the Wildhorse might be the only trail shoe you need. — Michael Charboneau, Associate Editor

[$130; nike.com]

