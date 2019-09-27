Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Running Shoes GET IT

I’ve never felt faster or lighter on my toes while running than when I’m wearing Nike’s ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% sneakers. I’m not training for a race (yet), but I like running short and longer distances in these kicks. They’re constructed with an 8mm drop, feel comfortable on the road, and give me that little extra push I need thanks to the built-in plate. I’m not ready to run a marathon but these make the miles feel a little easier every time. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$250; nike.com]