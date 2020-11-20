Nixon High Tide Watch GET IT

I once took a Nixon to an old school jewelry repairman. He held the watch and simply said, “This Nixon makes good watches.” And now Nixon has built their first watch out of upcycled ocean plastics. After just releasing a line of bags completely made of plastics collected from shorelines around the world, Nixon is removing trash from the water to make timepieces.

It makes sense that water folk would want something that’s ocean-minded and this new High Tide is geared directly toward the surfer, paddler, free diver and fisherman, with functionality foremost in mind. It includes exact tide, sun and moon data for 550 locations. There’s also a new MLCD screen, which is higher contrast and higher resolution than a traditional LCD screen plus the comfort and ease that Nixon is noted for and waterproof to 100 meters.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$220; nixon.com]

