The shock-resistant Ripley fills that sweet spot between an always-connected smartwatch and a basic analog model. The hands have a nice pop of color, which makes it easy to read the face in low light. Press a button and add a digital readout for time, date, and other information behind the hands. Dual chronographers, altitude, and temperature tracking round out the 47mm package, which has a band that locks in tight enough for serious water use. It’s sharp enough to wear to the office most days and transitions seamlessly into weekend adventures. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$200; nixon.com]

