Nocqua is a brand that specializes in powering your electronics when you’re on the go. They can be used in any outdoor setting but are right at home for powering heavy electronics like a fish finder, high power lights or for keeping your camera gear and phone charged. I recently tested the Nocqua 12V 20Ah battery on my fish finder and not only did the battery last longer than a traditional 12V battery but it is half the size and weight.

The power device comes equipped with a nylon ballistic carry case that is water resistant and all the connectors come already waterproofed so you don’t have to do any work yourself. I also used it to power up the Nocqua Spectrum P2 light system which is a portable waterproof light that fits perfectly under any stand-up paddle board or kayak to illuminate the water around you.

Capable of emitting 2000 lumens of light in various colors for up to 6 hours makes for a really fun experience going on the water at night. The 20Ah power pack holds a power reserve that is much higher than most portable chargers on the market and can service multiple devices at once thanks to the dual port USB adapter. Whether you’re camping, backpacking, fishing, lightning up your boat or even your garage, this battery pack can do it all.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199.99; nocqua.com]

