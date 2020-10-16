Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars GET IT

While we’re all trying our best to curb the spread of COVID-19, social distancing has become the new normal in public situations. That being said, many of us have found ourselves venturing off the beaten path and exploring new areas near home where the crowds might thin out.

For these situations, we think a very nice addition to your pack is a high-quality pair of binoculars to view the world from afar. Think about it: When was the last time you posted up on a vista and scanned the natural world for those amazing (and often missed) fleeting moments? From birding, to whale watching, to checking the surf, we think the Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars check every box.

These binoculars are so compact, we barely noiced we had them around our neck on a recent hike though some Southern California hills, overlooking the ocean. Scanning the ocean for sealife, combing the hills for wildlife, and gaining perspective from miles away made us feel like a kid again.

Featuring highly durable waterproof design, we weren’t worried at all about bumping or dropping these. And their superb optics made from authentic Bak-4 prims substrate produce ultra-crisp vision no matter what type of conditions you’re in. And one of the coolest parts? They’re specifically designed for shooting photos with your smartphone. You simply twist off the eye cup and hold your phone’s camera lens up to the binocular lens and snap away. It’s equivalent to a 400mm telephoto lens, and the image quality is superb.

For your next jaunt off the beaten path, there’s no reason why the Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars shouldn’t be around your neck.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$89; nocsprovisions.com]

