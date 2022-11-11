Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Binoculars GET IT

One of the most overlooked pieces of gear to toss in the backpack, in the truck, or in your boat, is a pair of binoculars. Of course, birding is probably the top use for your little spy glasses, but they’re also imperative for checking the surf from a distance, following birds to bait, or even keeping any eye on where your 8-year-old went exploring off to. Nocs Provisions has created a binocular that’s waterproof, compact, easy-to-use, effective and cheaper than the established optics brands. They even make a photo rig adapter (sold separately) to use with your smartphone for a zoom effect on your pictures.

Available as an 8×25 or a 10×25 (the 10 is a wider field of view), they are ideal for travel. They’re rugged to absorb impact when you have to drop your pack with scratch-resistance lenses. Nocs are both water and fog proof—Actually, they’re submersible should your canoe take on water, with an easy grip design. They have six pieces of glass, all with anti-reflective coating to give a clear view in any light. And at just under 12 ounces, they can go anywhere with a Lifetime Warranty.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$95; nocsprovisions.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!