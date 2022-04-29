Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube 32mm GET IT

If you like to spend time outdoors no matter what season it is there is always something to observe in the distance. Nocs Provisions came out with a modern take on the explorer’s telescope and the best part is you can fit it right in your pocket. It has great optics, a very intuitive focus reel and excellent field of view stretching up to 384 feet at 1,000 yards.

The design is very minimalistic, but it’s built like a tank. With water resistant capabilities and a rugged Max Grip coating you can bring this sight-seeing device into the rain, snow, fog or sun without ever worrying about it. The focus reel also allows you to focus in on close-up images to give you a macro perspective on nearby nature. Weighing in at only 8.5 ounces this monocular is a must for any adventure pack list no matter what outdoor activity you’re getting into.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$98; nocsprovisions.com]

