Nomad Base One Max Charger GET IT

Simple and streamlined. The Nomad brand focuses on minimalist design, practical products and the Base One Max Charger fits the bill perfectly. This sleek multi-gadget charger actually looks slick on your nightstand or kitchen counter. Able to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time wirelessly, this is Magsafe, a feature developed by Apple for magnetic charging and delivers up to 15W wireless charging speed.

All quality, it’s made of solid metal and glass, form and function in one. Put your phone on the magnetic pad and Apple Watch on the soft-touch charging base to turn the whole thing into a bedside clock. Sleep well for the next day’s work or adventure, knowing that your devices will be ready. Available in black or white.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$149; nomadgoods.com]

