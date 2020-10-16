Nomad Goods Base Station Pro Get It

Nomad Goods brought Aira FreePower technology to the table (quite literally) in order to take wireless charging to the next level. This sleek, aluminum-framed, leather-bound base houses 18 charging coils that sense when a Qi-enabled device is placed on the dock. They communicate with one other, firing virtual coils under your smartphone, let’s say, and create an electromagnetic connection that transfers energy, juicing up your battery. Position up to three devices any which way on the Base Station Pro, including iPhone models, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20 phones, Pixel 4/3, Pixel Buds, and more. It’s a handsome home office must-have you’ll be hard pressed to live without. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[Preorder now, $229.95; nomadgoods.com]

