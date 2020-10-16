NOMAD Grill & Smoker GET IT

It often happens that in an attempt to make a piece of gear more portable, the functionality has to take a hit. When you trim the fat to make something more easily transported, the new, lean product just doesn’t quite work to the level of its stationary counterpart. However, when it comes to portable grills, NOMAD has developed something that we think not only carries just about anywhere, but delivers performance that rivals any other grill or smoker we’ve tested.

Boasting up to 425 square inches of cooking space in grill mode (the brand states it can hold up to 30 burger patties at one time), the NOMAD Grill & Smoker is made from highly durable cast aluminum, all while folding up into a suitcase-sized package for optimal portability. In smoker mode (folded up) it offers up 212 square inches of cooking space (e.g. two large racks of ribs). Its Advanced Thermal Architecture and multi-layer construction helps to keep the outside shell temperature exceptionally low, so you can place this grill on many different unconventional surfaces without the risk of damaging them. Not to mention that their MagVent Air Control vent slider help maximize air flow as well as ash containment.

While it does weigh in at roughly 30 pounds, we didn’t find it overly difficult at all to take from our backyard to the beach to the campsite, thanks to its the wonderfully ergonomic and sturdy handle. And the styling of this grill just looks so damn cool, that we’ve been making any excuse we can to bring it with us wherever we go this summer. It’ll certainly be the talk of the BBQ.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$599; nomadgrills.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!