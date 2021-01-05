Nomad Leather Sleeve Get It

Some things just ooze luxury when you hold them in your hands. Nomad’s Leather Sleeve epitomizes that. It’s handsomely crafted from vegetable-tanned Horween leather (black or rustic brown) that naturally patinas for a distinguished finish over time. The compression-molded EVA foam interior is lined with microfiber. It’s nice and dense to provide a snug fit, protecting your laptop from dings. The magnetic closure adds another layer of budge-proof protection, and I love that it still allows access to the charging port. Even if you’re only “traveling” from your living room to your home office right now, this is a must for everyone. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[from $199.95, available in 13″ and 16″ MacBook Pro and MacBook Air; nomadgoods.com]

