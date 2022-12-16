Nomadix Puffer Blanket GET IT

Sometimes a sleeping bag is too much for mild temperatures, and a classic mummy bag won’t work as a quilt or picnic blanket. The Nomadix Puffer works for all three applications: it’s a basic warm-weather sleeping bag, packable quilt (or cloak) for additional warmth on campouts or in your RV, or a colorful ground cover to keep sand and debris out of an al-fresco lunch.

The Puffer lives up to Nomadix’s strict environmental ethics with post-consumer recycled materials in the silky shell fabric and synthetic insulation. Rated warm to 50 degrees, the Puffer makes a great general travel accessory to keep in your car or at the cabin. Note that the 74-inch length may be a bit short for taller people.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99.95, nomadix.co]

