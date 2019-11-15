Normatec PULSE 2.0 Series Leg Recovery System Get It

You’d be hard pressed to walk into an athletic-training facility and not see compression boots. They transcend sport and status, with everyone from collegiate runners to professional NFLers taking advantage of the recovery system. If you’re unfamiliar, these zip-on sleeves use compressed air to flush inflammation and lactic acid from your limbs after a tough training session. The idea is the enhanced blood flow hastens your body’s natural healing process, so your muscles can repair faster and you can feel fresh coming into your next workout. I love super-deep-tissue massages, so I appreciate that you can customize the pressure (I dial it all the way up), as well as the time and zone settings on the PULSE 2.0. The ability to sync to apps like TrainingPeaks via Bluetooth encourages more holistic training and recovery, too, since you can be more mindful against overtraining. This was a godsend in fighting muscle fatigue during a grueling triathlon-training regimen. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$1,295, normatecrecovery.com]

