Norrona Falketind Down Vest

Why aren’t hoods standard on all puffy vests? That was my first thought after trying—and loving—Norrona’s warm yet streamlined Falketind down vest. Worn over a mid layer, it proved to be an ideal piece for non-aerobic activities in the spring and fall. I’m looking forward to adding it to my pack for winter ski tours to pull on over a shell for additional warmth when I’m stopped for lunch.

Did I mention the hood was super cozy? It seals in body heat and eliminates feeling chilled, yet doesn’t get in the way when it’s not in use. The Falketind features a combination of lofty, 750-power, ethically sourced down and durable synthetic insulation in the sides and back. Along with quality insulation, an athletic fit allows it to stuff effortlessly into its own pocket and take up little space in the pack. This is a great piece of insulation that easy to bring along on any chilly weather outdoor adventure.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$229, norrona.com]

