Norrøna Lyngen Hiloflex100 Jacket GET IT

Like other Scandinavian outdoor brands, Norrøna impresses with its outstanding build quality and attention to detail. The Lyngen Hiloflex100 Jacket is the Norwegian brand’s newest mid-layer, tailor-made for backcountry ski touring and mountaineering. The Lyngen strikes a fine balance between being warm, breathable, and windproof. The core of the jacket boasts a modest amount of synthetic insulation, just enough to keep you warm without overheating. The arms, meanwhile, feature less insulation.

Pockets in the torso feature dual openings—great for improving the jacket’s breathability or stashing a pair of climbing skins. The proprietary Hiloflex100 shell fabric blocks the wind and resists moisture with a DWR coating. The Lyngen is a great choice for any high-output activity in cold weather; while it’s clearly designed for alpine pursuits, I’m excited to use it skate-skiing this winter.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199, norrona.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!