Nuke Puma grill GET IT

We’ll admit that cooking outside in the north during winter can take quite a bit of arm twisting—That is, unless you have a show-stopping grill like the Puma. Yes, this is a grill, but it’s also a pyrotechnic show that follows the form and function of famous grills from Argentina. Unlike a standard kettle grill where adjusting temperatures can be fussy, the wheel mounted on the Puma makes dialing in the heat easy.

We used it over the summer to grill everything from steaks to burgers to chicken and veggies and found it a blast to use. While it looks intimidating, it’s a quick learning curve and it naturally gathers people to the grill so even when the leaves are falling outside or there’s snow to be cleared, firing up the Puma is worth it. The grill uses wood logs or charcoal lumps that you light in the basket on the left. As they burn down and shrink, they fall through and you pull and shove them into an even layer underneath the grill. Load up the grate, lower it to sear burgers or thin steaks hot and fast, or raise it up to cook bigger roasts or dense vegetables a bit slower.

The grate funnels fat into a drip tray so we experienced far fewer flareups than we would on a kettle grill. You can lower the front door to put the glowing coals on display or to add more wood, then lift the door—which functions like a pickup tailgate—to trap heat.

Assembled by hand in Argentina you’ll need to do a bit of DIY once it gets to you. The grill is about 300 pounds so plan on having a few buddies around to help put it together, though the instructions are pretty simple. The cart, while robust and roomy enough to store wood or charcoal below, does not pivot so it can take some maneuvering to get it around your patio. Still, those are nitpicks for a grill that should last a lifetime and it has the flexibility to cook a couple of burgers or a whole small pig. Everything that comes off the heat has a delicate hit of smokey flavor, too.—Max Fischer, Men’s Journal contributor

[$2,999; nukebbq.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!