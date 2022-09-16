NutraChamps Super GreensGET IT
Your daily dose of greens shouldn’t have to taste terrible. If you’re tired of that dirt-like grassy taste that comes with most super food mixes, it’s worth giving NutraChamps a try. After a meticulous year of testing and developing, Super Greens came to market as a premium green powder that’s both delicious and nutritious.
It’s loaded with organic ingredients, antioxidant blend of fruits and veggies, and key enzymes and probiotics mixed in to deliver digestive support to help your gut absorb more of it. The mix includes spinach, spirulina, broccoli, alfalfa, wheat grass, kale, cabbage, and parsley.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$29.95; nutrachamps.com]
