NutriBullet Blender Combo

I’m not sure what magician engineers they have at NutriBullet, but they’ve really cracked the code on the new Blender Combo. The base, with its small footprint, houses a 1200 watt motor that’s compatible with three different sized containers, including a full-sized pitcher. For my day-to-day, I’m all about the individual smoothie size. I’m usually disappointed with how blenders perform when you stuff it full of spinach, never fully blitzing it. This one does using the extract mode. In fact, it can basically make a green juice, without losing all the fibrous pulp. I’d given away a high-end blender because I was always disappointed with how it performed, its weight, and the herculean effort it was to clean. This NutriBullet solves all those problems, plus the blades aren’t too sharp if that’s something you’re concerned with. And the price can’t be beat. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$140; nutribullet.com]

