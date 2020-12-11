Oakley TC Gunn Shell Jacket GET IT

It’s ski and snowboard season all across the country now, and many resorts are spinning their lifts with new COVID-19 protocols… but spinning their lifts nonetheless. This means one very important thing: It’s time to gear up. And we just so happened to have our recommendation of one of the raddest jackets we’ve tested out in quite some time: The Oakley TC Gunn Shell Jacket.

Desigend in collaboration with pro snowboarder Stale Sandbech, this jacket has all the remarkable function and features you’d expect from the masterminds at Oakley, with the style and sheer “cool factor” from the hard-charging Sandbech—we personally love the skull and crossbones accents throughout.

The FN Dry 20K material makes for optimal breathability, and its O-Protect DWR coating paired with a waterproof zipper helps keep you dry no matter what the conditions. It’s mid-weight, so you can add under layers if necessary, but certainly heavy enough to handle not only the elements, but single digit temperatures. This jacket is built for so many applications, and the wicked-cool design really makes this piece of outerwear pop.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$390; oakley.com]

