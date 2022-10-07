Obermeyer Rallye Sunglasses GET IT

When it comes to outdoor gear, there’s something special about timeless design. And we feel that the fine folks over at Obermeyer have damn-near perfected classic outdoor gear designs over the past 75 years. That being said, we’d like to introduce you to the latest and greatest from the trusted team at Obermeyer: The Rallye sunglasses.

Not only are these some of the best looking shades we’ve ever placed on our face, but they’re meticulously hand-crafted in France entirely from Italian-made acetate—over 700 minutes of craftsmanship and over 300 unique steps go into each and every Rallye frame. These frames are sleek, handsome, comfortable, and as well-built as a sunglass frame can be. Trust us. (You’d be hard-pressed to find anything that can hold a candle to this craftsmanship.)

Built specifically for serious mountain endeavors, these frames are sure to last you a lifetime—They’re the type of gear that you pass down to your kids. The lenses are built in Calvados, France, through a very tedious process that begins with all organic materials (e.g. sand and ash). This mixture is then heated, melted, and hardened into a mountain-ready glass that the team then meticulously polishes to give users the highest possible level of clarity. This whole process results in polarized lenses that are distortion-free, scratch-resistant, impressively durable, and infinitely recyclable.

The whole process from start to finish is truly impressive, and the result is a product that not only does its important job, but it also does so in true class-act fashion. The moment you put these glasses on, you feel the quality, the clarity, the capability, and the overall heart and soul that went into to crafting these. True artisanal works of art that just so happen to function in the field better than any other shades you can find on the market today.

These will serve you well in the backcountry, in-bounds at your local hill, and even cruising along the boardwalk at the beach. The Obermeyer Rallye might just be the last pair of sunglasses you ever buy.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$500; obermeyer.com]

