The Quest 2 is an impressive VR console that goes beyond gaming, although the games are fantastic. We’ve been using this latest Facebook-owned Oculus for about three weeks and the experience has been engaging and fun as we found ourselves turning to the VR set a few times a week. But one thing you have to make peace with to use the Quest: It requires you to log in with a Facebook account. If you’re uncomfortable with that kind of data mining, then the Quest 2 is probably not for you.

It’s also worth noting that while some of the games might be fun and age-appropriate for kids, there is no kid-safe profile or setting. But say you’re okay with Facebook and children won’t be an issue, well then the Quest 2 has a lot going for it. Physically, the headset is a bit lighter (and less expensive) than the first Quest and the controls feel good in hand. The Quest ships with a cushy silicone facepiece that makes it comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

Once you strap the headset on, you draw a boundary on the floor. Should you wander past it, the VR set alerts you with an outward-facing camera, which makes it easier to trust where you’re walking when you can’t see. The games and apps are varied and engaging. You can do everything from play a casual game, work up a sweat, or flat-out work. “I Expect You To Die” is a fun escape room-style game. Beat Saber, where you slash cubes to the beat of music using two lightsabers controlled by your hands, can be a workout. But you can also pair a keyboard to the Quest 2 and type on VR keys with ghostly hands.

Unlike other VR sets, the Quest 2 makes gameplay a bit better to use with friends and family since you can cast to a device or TV so people watching can see what you see. This Quest has a processor designed for VR inside, higher resolution, and a faster refresh rate than the earlier model. The software means easier connectivity with peripherals, like a fitness tracker, and allows smartphone notifications to ring through.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$299; oculus.com]

