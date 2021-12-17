Oddict TWIG PRO GET IT

Looking for the best wireless earbuds on the market right now? Well, depending on who you ask, there’s no shortage of strong candidates out there. And if you’re looking to deviate from all the Bose and Apple loyal consumers out there, we highly recommend checking out the TWIG PRO earbuds from Oddict. These things are so well designed, and pack a massive punch when it comes to audio performance. With a high-grade aluminum body and IPX4 sweat-and-water-resistant design, these badboys are built for whatever environmental situation you find yourself in. From your workout go-to’s, to your dependable Zoom call companions, the TWIG PRO won’t disappoint.

They boast four mics for Digital Hybrid ANC technology that blocks up to 98 percent ambient noise, they feature dual cVc mics for crystal clear phone calls and Zooms, and you can even personalize your sound profile via the Oddict app for precisely what fits your audio taste best. Its handsome ergonomic design is not only pleasing to the eye, but it feels so comfy when in-ear.

Not to mention that the elegant cylindrical aluminum case charges the TWIG PRO wirelessly with an impressive 40 minutes of playback time with only a 10-minute quick charge. These are the perfect addition to any tech lover’s life that enjoys their daily audio experiences to be as seamless and clear as possible.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149; oddictofficial.com]

