OGIO PACE 25 Backpack GET IT

While most of us may not be flying anywhere this season, and many of us are working from home, short local “stay-cation” types of adventures may be just the thing to get your summer vacation fix these days.

Everything from day trips on the trail, to weekend road trips to the coast, to urban exploration in your own home city, to simply keeping your everyday work gear organized (and safe), no piece of gear is more versatile for all of these excursions than solid backpack. This is where the trusted name of OGIO comes in quite fitting.



The OGIO PACE 25 simply does precisely what it was designed to do. The brand states that this pack will “keep you working from anywhere,” but we think that its uses go far beyond working remote.

Made from rugged ballistic nylon, the PACE 25 has all the accessories you need to handle the daily grind. (We’re talking everything from a quick-access front pocket, water bottle pocket with drawstring, two easy access gusset pockets, contoured shoulder straps with adjustable sternum strap, and even a hidden back security pocket… the list goes on.)

Inside, this pack has a dedicated laptop compartment (for up to 17-inch computer), a removable zippered pouch, dedicated headphone holder, and even an additional tablet sleeve. The PACE 25 is built for the remote professional, but it’ll certainly accommodate that same person once they clock out and it’s time to get after some adventure. It goes miles beyond the 5 p.m. clock-out.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$149.99; ogio.com]

