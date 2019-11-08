Old Pulteney 12 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky Get It

The temps in New York are now dipping into the 40s, which means we’re now in scotch-sipping season. I was fortunate to get to taste some of the new expressions from Old Pulteney, which recently found their way to U.S. markets. The 15-year-old expression was my favorite, for its sweet, deep richness—though the 12- and 18-year bottles were pretty damn fine, too. If your local drinkery has Old Pulteney, it’s worth having an ounce of each and finding out where your tastes lie. And more importantly, the brand has partnered with Sustainable Surf, which is committed to ocean conservancy, for a campaign entitled “Rise With the Tide.” A real two-fer if you’re into both libations and the health of our waters. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$45 to $139; oldpulteney.com]

