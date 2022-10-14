Old Town Sportsman PDL 106 Pedal Kayak

The Old Town Sportsman PDL 106 is what I would call the king of fishing kayaks. There are many out there, but none are as geared toward getting you out fishing easily, efficiently, and comfortably. Unlike most fishing kayaks, this one is powered by your feet through a pedal drive system which allows you to fish while in motion. I feel it’s necessary to highlight how effective the initial propulsion is that comes from just a few revolutions of the pedals. I can speed up to my otherwise max paddling speed with just 2 or 3 rotations while dispensing little-to-no energy.

Having fished in multiple traditional paddle kayaks over the years I can say the pedal drive system from Old Town is much faster. The steering system allows for great tracking and easy adjustments after making a cast thanks to the rudder control knob. The PDL Drive also works wonders if you want to spot-lock by pedalling backward to put yourself in that perfect position to catch fish. I can maintain a consistent speed anywhere from 2.5 mph to 4.5 mph which is great for trolling freshwater lakes for any type of fish.

The Sportsman 106 has a doubleU hull build for increased stability on water which allows the angler to standup even through windy conditions. This model measures 10-feet 6-inches in length and can support anglers of all weights and heights thanks to the adjustable seat and wide center width. The Sportsman PDL 106 is also light enough to put on the roof of your vehicle by yourself which makes it that much easier to go fishing solo whenever you have free time.

There is also something to be said about the tranquility that comes with fishing from a kayak that makes no sound that can bring you up rivers, streams and across lakes. You can tell this kayak was designed by anglers because all the details cater to improve efficiency and fishing experience on the water. Easy-to-reach storage for extra gear or tackle management, multiple rod holders at preferred angles, easy seat adjustment, universal transducer mounting system for your fish finder, large cup holder, dry storage, the list goes on.

I was able to hook up my fishing electronics along with a bunch of other accessories very easily thanks to the built-in 18-inch universal tracks mount. I can spend a full day fishing in this kayak without feeling sore and without ever picking up a paddle which speaks volumes as to what the PDL drive system can offer. Overall, the Sportsman PDL 106 allows for more time fishing, easier access to the water, and even more great memories. —Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$2,199.99; oldtowncanoe.johnsonoutdoors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!