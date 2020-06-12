Olukai Halo Olu Slide Sandals GET IT

I’m just going to go ahead and say it: Slide sandals are the best. With a much different feeling from traditional flip-flops, the comfort and capability you get from a high-quality pair of slide sandals just can’t be beat. So, if you’re a traditional flip-flop purist, we think it’s time you open your mind, just as the weather starts warming up for summerime—slide sandals are where it’s at.

And what better brand to stay loyal to than the fine quality of Olukai? Their Halo Olu Slide Sandals are so well made, that they hardly feel like sandals at all. They’re made to the highest of production specs. Featuring a quick-drying jersey-knit lining, these sandals are made to go from the water to the sand to the grocery store to the bicycle. And with their “Wet Grip Rubber” lug design for the outsole—with shark tooth-inspired tread pattern—these are sandals that are sure to handle whatever slippery terrain you tread across.

If you’re already a slide sandal advocate, then the Halo Olu are a home run. And if you’re still clinging to those rubber flip-flops you’ve had for the last decade, we think it’s time to broaden your horizons and give the Halo Olu a try. You won’t be disappointed. (Disclaimer: This is all coming from a former flip-flop junkie. Just sayin’.)—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$80; olukai.com]

