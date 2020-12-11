Olukai Kālia Puki Chukka Boots GET IT

When you need real-world capability, but don’t want to compromise on style, there’s a fine line that needs to be walked. Thankfully, the legendary crew over at Olukai knows this walk very well. And they knocked it out of the park with the Kalia Puki Chukka Boots.

One of the newest additions to their Kalia Collection, these Chukkas can not only handle rugged terrain, but seamlessly take you from the trail to the office to happy hour, and everywhere in between. They’re ultra-comfortable, so many hours with them on your feet won’t hold you back at all, and they only get better with wear. They blend an authentic island feel (something you should obviously expect from Olukai) with an opulent, modern look. The best of all worlds if you ask us.

They’re made from supple nubuck leather in the front, adorned with hand-sewn whipstitch accents. Not to mention full-grain leather top collar. For the outdoorsman in your life, or even the weekend warrior who spends much of their time in the office, but also lives for the trail, these boots are the perfect gift idea. And if you’re in the market for a new pair of do-it-all kicks, then look no further than the Kalia Puki.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$165; olukai.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!