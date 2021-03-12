Olukai Lae‘ahi Lī ‘Ili Leather Sneakers GET IT

Every man needs to have a pair of handsome sneakers in their closet. And when we say handsome, we mean a refined and stylish design paired with street-wise capability. With that in mind, we’d like to introduce you to the Lae‘ahi Lī ‘Ili Leather Sneakers from Olukai.

These kicks are about as handsome as we’v ever seen. They’re built for the streets, but still uphold that authentic island style that Olukai is known for. The Lae‘ahi Lī ‘Ili fit so ultra-comfy, but they still feel sturdy and capable for everything from urban exploring, to Happy Hour, to the office, and even at the beach. Made from full-grain leather, these sneakers give your everyday beach shoe a premium feel. (It’s one that we haven’t really seen before). It has island style with a sophisticated facelift. And as we mentioned before, the comfort factor of these sneakers is exactly as you’d expect from Olukai: Second to none.

If you’re on the hunt for some spring/summer footwear that’ll take you (literally) anywhere you need to be, then look no further. BONUS: The heel panel conveniently folds down for instant slip-ons. What more could you ask for? Just be sure to take them off at the doorstep. Mahalo.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$130; olukai.com]

