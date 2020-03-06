Olukai Lae’ahi Slip On sneakers Get It

Olukai’s Lae’Ahi Slip On sneakers are the perfect compromise between the freedom of bare feet and the safeguard of high-quality footwear—especially during outdoor excursions. The lightweight beach sneakers feature a durable mesh forefoot for extra breathability and a soft microfiber lining for comfort; plus a lightweight EVA midsole and a “Wet Grip Rubber” outsole enable you to navigate slippery surfaces with confidence. They also boast Olukai’s trademarked “Drop-In-Heel” and a removable/washable insole. They provide everything you need to explore the great outdoors without compromising any of the island soul they were conceived from. — Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$98; olukai.com]

