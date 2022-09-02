OluKai Mio Lī Shoes GET IT

If summer was a shoe, it would be the Mio Lī, which we’ve been wearing most of the sweltering summer of 2022. And frankly, we don’t see that stopping until the snow falls. The bones of the lightweight Mio Lī are OluKai’s comfortable and convenient slipper-shoe construction.

Because of the drop in heel, these slippers are perfect for running quick errands, getting the mail, to tossing on when you get out of the pool. But unlike typical slipper-shoe options, that convenience does not come with a style trade off. After hours, these sneakers pair with shorts or jeans for evenings out.

The uppers are almost entirely breathable mesh with stretchy tongue and leather accents. Available in six colors, each has a footbed that is infused with gel. What that means to you is they feel like you’ve worn them in for years straight from the box. Underneath you’ll find an outsole that grips onto wet surfaces by channeling water away and has enough tooth to take on some casual hikes.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$130; olukai.com]

