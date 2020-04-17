Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer GET IT

Being stuck indoors right now means that we all have to get creative with what we’re eating. And while we’d all like to think that we’re eating enough fruits and veggies, for many people, the problem is simply coming up with new ways to prepare them in order to keep things fresh (pun intended). This is where the fine products at Omega Juicers comes in to save the day.

Having the ability to mix multiple pieces of produce together to create wonderfully unique flavors is the breath of fresh air that many of us could use right about now. (Not to mention boost your immunity. Yes, please.)

Omega’s Cold Press 365 Juicer is one of the finest juicers we’ve ever had the opportunity to try. With the auger operating at a slower 90 RPM’s, this juicer preserves the essential nutrients, enzymes and vitamins of your fresh fruits and vegetables. And, according to Omega, this slower, cold-press tech also yields more juice out of your produce, as well as minimizes clogging, foaming, and heat build-up… Wins across the board if you ask us.

When it comes to getting your daily dose of vitamins from fresh produce, why not get it all in one glass of juice first thing in the morning? The Cold Press 365 is simple to operate, easy to clean, boasts professional build quality, and it’s even noticeably quieter than other juicers we’ve used. We can’t think of a reason not to consider an appliance like this right about now. Happy juicing!—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$149.95; omegajuicers.com]

