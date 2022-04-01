On Cloudmonster Running Shoes

Looking to pound the pavement this spring? Whether you’ve taken a winter hiatus, or you’re hoping to fall in love with a new summer-body-building hobby, the most important piece of gear you can invest in for logging miles is your footwear. And we just got our feet slotted into some of the most impressive running shoes we’ve ever tested. We’d like to introduce you to the On Cloudmonster.

If you’re a road runner, then these are the shoes you need this season. Weighing in at less thabn 10 ounces, the cushioning on these badboys is unlike anything we’ve ever felt—The name “Cloudmonster” is very fitting. Having gotten into running only within the last year, we’d tried all sorts of shoes to see what fit our running game best. From carbon-plated offerings to simple lightweight streetwear, we’d certainly found a few good options… but nothing like the Cloudmonster.

Featuring the brand’s biggest CloudTec sole ever, these shoes give you impressive support, superb cushion, and an overall feeling of confidence as you hit the road. They’ll take you miles beyond what you thought you had in you. When your feet feel good, the rest of your body feels good, and the mileage milestones you hit on your Fitbit or Apple Watch will seem less and less impressive to you (which is a great thing). These shoes will take your running game to the next level. Trust us.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$169.99; on-running.com]

